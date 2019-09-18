'Knives Out' Trailer: Daniel Craig Is On The Case In Rian Johnson's Star-Studded Mystery

Following its world premiere at TIFF, Rian Johnson's star-studded whodunnithas earned some of the best reviews of the year. As if the anticipation for his followup tocould get any higher, a new trailer takes us further into the murder mystery and teases the colorful group of suspects without giving away anything crucial.The less said about the plot, the better, but we know it involves the mysterious death of a wealthy author, with his dysfunctional family seen a the obvious suspects. Johnson really dig into his Facebook friends for this one, casting Daniel Craig, Lakeith Stanfield, Toni Collette, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer, Chris Evans, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford, Michael Shannon, Ana de Armas, Jaeden Martell, and more.This trailer gives us a look at the dark humor Johnson's bringing to the table, with a tone that that resembles the cult favorite,SYNOPSIS:hits theaters on November 27th.