'Just Mercy' Trailer: Michael B. Jordan And Brie Larson Fight For Justice

The name Destin Daniel Cretton may not be big yet, but trust me, that's about to change. Cinephiles have been keeping a close eye on his work ever since he directed Brie Larson in, the film she should've won the Oscar for, thank you very much. While their followup,, failed to connect with audiences, it still showed tremendous promise, enough to catch the eye of Marvel who hired him for. That film promises to send his career into orbit, but it may lift off early with the legal drama, which has a prime awards season slot.Starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, the film centers on the real-life fight for justice by attorney Bryan Stevenson of the Equal Justice Initiative. Stevenson challenges the corrupt Alabama court system in trying to free the wrongfully-convicted Walter McMillan. The excellent cast also includes O’Shea Jackson Jr., Tim Blake Nelson, Rob Morgan, Rafe Spall, and Larson, who is never far from Cretton, it seems. Perhaps Captain Marvel will make acameo?SYNOPSIS:will make its world premiere at TIFF before opening in limited release on Christmas Day. An expanded rollout begins January 17th, but it should play at other festivals before then.