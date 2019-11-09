'Jurassic World' Short Film Directed By Colin Trevorrow Hits FX This Weekend

BATTLE AT BIG ROCK

A Jurassic World Short Film

Sunday September 15 on FX — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) September 10, 2019

Thefranchise is expanding again, and not just because ofor animated prequels. Colin Trevorrow, who directed the first hit movie, wrote the sequel, and will get behind the camera for the third, has revealed on Twitter a newshort film that will be coming soon. Like in the next few days. And on the small screen.Trevorrow revealed short filmwill be coming to FX on Sunday, September 15th. The live-action short will be directed by Trevorrow, written by Jurassic World 3's Emily Carmichael, and will feature a surprisingly good cast led by Andre Holland (), Natalie Martinez (), Melody Hurd (), and Pierson Salvador. Cinematography will be by Larry Fong) with a score by Amie Doherty).We don't know anything about the plot, but presumably there will be a battle against some dinosaurs at a place called Big Rock? The short will be made available online shortly after it debuts, so those who miss it on TV can still see it.