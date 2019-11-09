9/11/2019

'Jurassic World' Short Film Directed By Colin Trevorrow Hits FX This Weekend

The Jurassic World franchise is expanding again, and not just because of Jurassic World 3 or animated prequels. Colin Trevorrow, who directed the first hit movie, wrote the sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and will get behind the camera for the third, has revealed on Twitter a new Jurassic World short film that will be coming soon. Like in the next few days. And on the small screen.

Trevorrow revealed short film Jurassic World: Battle at Big Rock will be coming to FX on Sunday, September 15th. The live-action short will be directed by Trevorrow, written by Jurassic World 3's Emily Carmichael, and will feature a surprisingly good cast led by Andre Holland (Moonlight), Natalie Martinez (End of Watch), Melody Hurd (Fatherhood), and Pierson Salvador. Cinematography will be by Larry Fong (Batman v Superman) with a score by Amie Doherty (Here and Now).

We don't know anything about the plot, but presumably there will be a battle against some dinosaurs at a place called Big Rock? The short will be made available online shortly after it debuts, so those who miss it on TV can still see it.



 