'Jurassic World' Short 'Battle At Big Rock' Will Introduce Two New Dinosaurs

director Colin Trevorrow dropped a big surprise when he revealed a new Jurassic World short film would be hitting FX this weekend. Titled, details didn't go beyond Trevorrow's announcement, but now he's spoken with Collider and given us more info on this new dino crisis.We know the campers will be played by Andre Holland (), Natalie Martinez (), Melody Hurd () and Pierson Salvador ().Since the 8-minute short is designed for TV the budget can't be expected to soar into the hundreds of millions of dollars like its big screen cousins, but that didn't stop Trevorrow from introducing two new dinosaurs into the franchise...That Trevorrow was able to keep the film secret for so long is incredible. He says it was shot in Ireland over the course of 5 days with a very small crew, which we know includes cinematographer Larry Fong.hits FX on Sunday, September 15th.