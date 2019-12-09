'Jurassic World' Short 'Battle At Big Rock' Will Introduce Two New Dinosaurs

Jurassic World 3 director Colin Trevorrow dropped a big surprise when he revealed a new Jurassic World short film would be hitting FX this weekend. Titled Battle at Big Rock, details didn't go beyond Trevorrow's announcement, but now he's spoken with Collider and given us more info on this new dino crisis.
"Battle At Big Rock is a short film that takes place one year after the events of Fallen Kingdom. It’s about a family on a camping trip to Big Rock National Park, about 20 miles from where the last film ended. There have been a few sightings, but this is the first major confrontation between dinosaurs and humans."
We know the campers will be played by Andre Holland (High Flying Bird), Natalie Martinez (Death Race), Melody Hurd (Fatherhood) and Pierson Salvador (Gotham).
Since the 8-minute short is designed for TV the budget can't be expected to soar into the hundreds of millions of dollars like its big screen cousins, but that didn't stop Trevorrow from introducing two new dinosaurs into the franchise...
"There are two species we’ve never seen before. The Nasutoceratops, which is a beautiful herbivore that feels like a Texas Longhorn. And the Allosaurus, one of the most iconic dinosaurs of all time. This one was a juvenile in the last movie. She’s all grown up now."
That Trevorrow was able to keep the film secret for so long is incredible. He says it was shot in Ireland over the course of 5 days with a very small crew, which we know includes cinematographer Larry Fong.
"Universal asked if I’d be interested in making a short film and I didn’t give them any time to reconsider. I wrote it with Emily Carmichael, who is co-writing Jurassic World 3. It felt like a first step into a larger world after the last film. You have these animals loose in an unfamiliar environment, they’re disoriented, struggling to adapt. The first people they run into are bound to be camping. I wanted to see that."
Jurassic World: Battle at Big Rock hits FX on Sunday, September 15th.