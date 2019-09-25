'Jurassic World 3' Will Bring Back Sam Neill, Laura Dern, And Jeff Goldblum In Major Roles

They gave us a taste of the original crew when Jeff Goldblum returned as Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Now, the whole gang is getting back together for Jurassic World 3, confirmed last night by director Colin Trevorrow, who revealed Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Goldlbum would be in the anticipated sequel.
The announcement was made at a special Jurassic World event attended by Trevorrow, in response to a fan's question. Not only did Trevorrow confirm their return, but he said all three characters would have sizable roles, so these won't just be cameos.
We haven't seen anything from Neill's Dr. Alan Grant or Dern's Ellie Sattler since Jurassic Park III. He was the main protagonist of that film while she made only a brief appearance. How they'll fit into this new story is unclear, but it has to be big in order to bring them back.
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ended with a dinosaur outbreak caused by a cloned girl who felt a certain kinship with the creatures. The recently-released short film, Battle at Big Rock, moved things along a year to show the dinosaurs are still out there and causing trouble. Trevorrow directed the short, just as he will Jurassic World 3 with a script co-written by Emily Carmichael. I'm curious what all of this means for Chris Pratt's Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing.
Jurassic World 3 opens June 11th 2021. [Collider]
For those that don't know, this was a HUGE surprise tonight at @ArcLightCinemas during @Collider's #JurassicWorld event. A fan asked @colintrevorrow if any of the original cast was coming back in JW3 and he was like yes and then introduced @LauraDern to the shocked audience. https://t.co/FLiytKW5P7— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) September 25, 2019