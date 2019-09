Josh Gad's Muppets Disney+ Series Has Already Been Scrapped

Turns out the Muppets won't be living another day, after all. The new Muppets series being developed for Disney+ by Frozen actor Josh Gad, titled, has been scrapped before it ever got going.Sorry, Kermit.The project was first revealed back in February , which is when THR says Gad and fellow creators Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis () began to quietly work on the scripted series. However, creative differences emerged when Disney Parks exec David Lightbody took over at Muppets Studios, so Gad, Horowitz, and Kitsis decided to walk away. That left Disney with no choice but to cut their losses and move on.would've been set in 1984 and directedly followed events of, as Kermit attempts to bring the gang back together.Disney has found it difficult to get the Muppets to stick around for long. The 2015 series they launched on ABC had a ton of buzz initially, especially on social media, but that quickly faded away.There's still one Muppets project cooking at Disney, a short-form series titledwhich was recently announced at D23. It will feature celebrity guests interacting with Kermit, Piggy, and other Muppets characters.