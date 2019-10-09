9/10/2019
Jon Favreau Will Get Behind The Camera For 'The Mandalorian' Season Two
The first season of The Mandalorian doesn't kickoff for another couple of months on Disney+, having energized fans with an awesome trailer at D23. While there are still a great number of mysteries surrounding the adventures of the titular bounty hunter, one thing we do know is that show creator Jon Favreau is already hard at work on a second season, and next time he won't be content simply acting as showrunner.
Favreau has been the driving force behind The Mandalorian since the beginning, writing a number of episodes before it was ever greenlit by Disney. Since then he's been exec-producer while Dave Filoni, Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow did the actual directing. But that's going to change for season two, as Favreau has confirmed to EW...
“We’re working on season 2, writing, prepping with the directors and getting ready to direct myself, actually. I didn’t get a chance the last time around because I was doing Lion King. So I’ll step in for one of them.”
So it sounds as if Favreau's schedule has cleared up just enough for him to do one episode of The Mandalorian's second season. He'll continue to act as a writer and exec-producer on the series, which takes place during the First Order's rise to power previous to The Force Awakens. It's unclear if Favreau plans to bring back any of the directors he worked with on season one, or if he'll bring in a new team. I'd be surprised if David Benioff and DB Weiss aren't called to get their feet wet in the Star Wars universe before their upcoming trilogy.