Jon Favreau Wants To Make A New 'Star Wars Holiday Special' For Disney+

“I love the Star Wars Holiday Special, certain sequences more than others. But I love the introduction of Boba Fett and that rifle that he had. That animated piece still holds up. It’s pretty cool. And I still draw inspiration from that. I would love to, maybe someday on Disney+, we’ll do a Holiday Special too. Wouldn’t that be wonderful? I gotta pitch that to them. We’ll see. If you want to see a holiday special, let Disney+ know.”





Yeah, I'm not so sure how well that stuff holds up, even Boba Fett's debut as part of an animated sequence in which the bounty hunter looks different than in future appearances. The special wasn't well-received at the time, yet Lucas maintained that it was part of continuity. Now, it's more of a joke, which is why Lucasfilm made sure to clarify that is NOT a part of continuity since the acquisition by Disney.





That said, I wouldn't be surprised if Disney gives the go ahead on a new Holiday Special, with a totally different name and a more serious vibe. Whatever brings in the green, right?



