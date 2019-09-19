Joaquin Phoenix To Lead 'Beginners' Director Mike Mills' Next Film

No actor is riding high the way Joaquin Phoenix is right now, with the early buzz pegging him as a Best Actor favorite for his performance in Joker. How that pans out we'll just have to wait and see, but it does mean whatever he's doing next is going to have a ton of attention, and now we know what that's going to be.Phoenix will star in the upcoming film fromanddirector Mike Mills. There aren't any plot details, but the combo of Phoenix and Mills was enough to score a financing and distribution deal with A24, who will certainly peg it for the awards season. Shooting begins this fall.Not that Phoenix needs the help, but Mills has consistently gotten the best out of his stars. Christopher Plummer won Best Supporting Actor for his role in, and Annette Bening a Golden Globe nomination for. [Deadline]