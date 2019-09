Interview: The Creators Of 'Unbelievable' Talk About Depicting Hope After Sexual Assault

SG: Well, I mean, you can have all the best intentions in the world and if you're not telling a good story, you're going to be telling it to no one. This story came with a really compelling narrative baked into it, so it really, we didn't have to create that. We had to sculpt it for this format, which is a different format than a book and an article. It was so present we didn't have to enhance it. We really just had to honor it and make it fit the architecture of our form. Because it was so propulsive, because you just really want these women to find this guy, I felt like it afforded us the room to take a breath and take a little more license in our storytelling and have moments of silence and have moments where we show an unexpected emotional aspect of this process. It was really kind of the luxury out of what the story gave us and gave us so much dramatic storytelling that it gave us a lot of room to explore.