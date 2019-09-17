9/17/2019
'In The Tall Grass' Trailer: Stephen King And Joe Hill's Horror Story Comes To Netflix
Heading into any haunted cornfields this Halloween? They're as commonplace as haunted hayrides and pumpkin patches, but the trailer for Netflix's In the Tall Grass, based on the horror novella by Stephen King and his son Joe Hill, may convince you to stay home and pass out candy.
Directed by Splice and Cube filmmaker Vincenzo Natali, In the Tall Grass follows siblings who wander into a deadly field of grass, which causes them to lose track, get separated from the world, and become tormented by evil forces. The film stars Patrick Wilson, Harrison Gilbertson, Laysla De Oliveira, Avery Whitted, Will Buie Jr., and Rachel Wilson, with a script adapted by Natali.
SYNOPSIS: When siblings Becky and Cal hear the cries of a young boy lost within a field of tall grass, they venture in to rescue him, only to become ensnared themselves by a sinister force that quickly disorients and separates them. Cut off from the world and unable to escape the field’s tightening grip, they soon discover that the only thing worse than getting lost is being found. Based on the novella by Stephen King and Joe Hill.
In the Tall Grass will haunt Netflix on October 4th.