'In The Shadow Of The Moon' Trailer: Boyd Holbrook Tracks An Unusual Serial Killer In Jim Mickle's Netflix Thriller

Jim Mickle is back. For fans of genre films, and the amazing, or the TV series, the wait for Mickle's latest has been rough. Fortunately, Netflix is the home for his psychological thriller, which may look like a standard-issue cop movie but promises to be something very different.Set in 1988, the film stars Boyd Holbrook () as an ambitious cop who becomes obsessed with catching a serial killer who strikes every nine years. The only thing is, he swore he saw the killer die years ago, yet somehow the crimes continue right on time.Joining Holbrook in the cast are Cleopatra Coleman, Bokeem Woodbine, and Michael C. Hall who is reuniting with his Cold in July director. Mickle is blending different genres on this one, something he's proven to be pretty adept at doing in the past.SYNOPSIS:hits Netflix on September 27th.