Harley Quinn Puts Mind Over Mayhem In New 'Birds Of Prey' Poster

Hopefully signaling the arrival of an upcoming trailer, Warner Bros. has dropped a psychedelic new poster for. What's awesome about this image is that it continues the trend of focusing on Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, the breakout star of, and the crazy way in which she sees the world.If there's anything that makeslook like a sure-fire hit, it's that director Cathy Yan is showing us things from Harley Quinn's twisted perspective. Having all of Harley's teammates and foes floating around her loopy face recalls Looney Tunes characters after they've been knocked on the head one too many times. If the whole movie has this kind of off-kilter energy it's going to be a lot of fun.Also starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco, Ewan McGregor, and Chris Messina,opens February 7th 2020.