Hailee Steinfeld Offered Kate Bishop Role In Marvel's 'Hawkeye' Series
Exactly what the state of the Avengers will be the next time we see them is unknown, but one thing is clear: a new crop of heroes is coming as Marvel enters Phase 4. One of the new generation will be introduced in the Disney+ series Hawkeye, as Clint Barton trains Kate Bishop to be a hero just like him. We know Jeremy Renner will be back and ready with a full quiver, and now we may have an idea who he'll be starring with.
According to Variety, Hailee Steinfeld has been offered the Kate Bishop role in Hawkeye. Steinfeld is a known commodity at this point, having made her breakout role in True Grit, earning her an Academy Award nomination. She went on to appear in other big films including Pitch Perfect 2 & 3, Bumblebee, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in which she voiced Gwen Stacy. Steinfeld is also a successful recording artist although I'm not sure those skills are what Marvel is looking for? Who knows.
The casting of Kate Bishop could be just the start if Marvel has any plans of moving towards a Young Avengers movie or TV series. Each of the shows they have coming to Disney+ have some connection to a member of the team. This is all speculation on my part, though. It just seems like something they could be building towards.
Hawkeye is beginning to ramp up now, with the possible casting of Steinfeld and the recent hiring of Jonathan Igla as the show's writer. It's expected to kick-off on Disney+ in fall 2021.