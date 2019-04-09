'Gretel & Hansel' Trailer: 'It' Star Sophia Lillis Is Tormented By Another Supernatural Threat

Before you check out Sophia Lillis' return as Beverly in, you can watch her take on a different supernatural threat in the trailer for Gretel & Hansel, a flip on the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale. The film is directed by Osgood "Oz" Perkins, an actor-turned-director whose horror sensibilities have powered films such asandAs you can probably tell by the title, it's a teenaged Gretel who takes the lead in this take on the folk tale, with Sam Leakey as her 8-year-old brother Hansel. The siblings find themselves at the mercy of a child-devouring witch after becoming lost in a dark country wood.We've seen Lillis endure some gross things as part of, but yanking a long, disgusting strand of hair out of her mouth might take the cake. I don't want to know where it came from, or who it came from.hits theaters on January 31st 2020.