Netflix Brings Back 'GLOW' For A Fourth And Final Season

Like a WWE superstar who knows when to hang it up, Netflix'sis going out on top. The wrestling comedy series starring Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin as female professional wrestlers in the 1980s, has been renewed for a fourth and final season. The Emmy-winning series just wrapped up its third season, which saw the cast make a move to Las Vegas.has consistently been one of Netflix's best shows, with creator Jenji Kohan using the wrestling backdrop to focus on female relationships. It's similar to what she did for several seasons on, only without overstaying its welcome.This season ended with a number of characters seeking opportunities outside the squared circle, so it's unclear where the storyline will go or which actors will return. Showrunners Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch are coming back to wrap up the show, and hopefully they'll give it the satisfying finale it and the fans deserve.So far Netflix has not set a release date or episode count for's fourth season, but we'll let you know once they do.