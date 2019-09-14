9/14/2019
Giveaway: Win 'Star Wars Resistance' Complete Season One On DVD
We're happy to offer our readers the chance to win the complete first season of Star Wars Resistance, available now on DVD!
SYNOPSIS: The first season follows Kazuda (“Kaz”) Xiono, a young pilot recruited by Resistance hero Poe Dameron for a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order. Stationed aboard an aircraft refueling station, Kaz quickly finds himself in over his head as he struggles to keep his cover as a mechanic while gaining the trust of his newfound friends. They find themselves entangled with ace pilots, marauding pirates and creatures of all shapes and sizes.
The series is created by renowned Lucasfilm Animation veteran Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars,Star Wars Rebels) with Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Justin Ridge (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) and Brandon Auman (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) serving as executive producers and Amy Beth Christenson (Star Wars: The Clone Wars,Star Wars Rebels) as art director.
Star Wars Resistance: The Complete First Season is available now on DVD. Season Two takes off beginning October 6th on Disney XD.
