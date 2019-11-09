Giveaway: Win Disney's Classic And Live-Action 'Aladdin' On Digital!





SYNOPSIS: Disney’s “Aladdin,” the thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of the studio’s animated classic, lands in homes on Digital in HD, 4K Ultra HD™ and Movies Anywhere on Aug. 27, and physically on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and DVD on Sept. 10. Fans of all ages will enjoy the exciting, humorous tale of the lovable “street rat,” Aladdin (Mena Massoud), courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott) and the larger-than-life Genie (Will Smith) with all-new bonus features. The release of the live-action adventure coincides with the addition of the original animated classic to the highly celebrated Walt Disney Signature Collection — granting “Aladdin” fans everywhere the opportunity to own both magical movies.





Aladdin is available now on Digital and Bluray/DVD combo pack.





Disney's live-action Aladdin is available now on digital and Bluray combo pack. Aladdin is directed by Guy Ritchie and stars Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, and Will Smith as the powerful Genie!