9/27/2019
GI Joe Spinoff 'Snake Eyes' Casts Úrsula Corberó As The Baroness
The GI Joe spinoff Snake Eyes continues to distance itself from the earlier live-action films, recasting some of the most familiar roles. The latest to join the prequel/reboot is Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó, who will play the sexy and brilliant Baroness. She replaces Sienna Miller who played her in 2009's GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra.
Corberó doesn't have a lot of American roles to her credit, but did have a recurring role in the TV series version of Snatch. Under the Snake Eyes mask will be Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding, with Andrew Koji as his longtime friend and nemesis Storm Shadow as they train to become shadowy assassins for the Arashikage ninja clan.
It's unclear how Baroness fits into this storyline, though. In the Marvel Comics stories, she believed Snake Eyes had killed her brother and sought revenge for that, going so far as to kidnap him and shoot his lover, Scarlett. It was Storm Shadow who came to Snake Eyes' rescue. Could they be adapting part of this story for the movie, as well? Seems like it should be a separate movie. Baroness is rarely seen without her own lover, Destro, and it stands to reason he'll be added to the film, as well.
Snake Eyes has a script by Evan Spiliotopoulos (Beauty and the Beast) with Robert Schwentke (RED) directing. The film opens on October 16th 2020. [TheWrap]