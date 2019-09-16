Full 'Mortal Kombat' Cast Revealed As Filming Begins

Finish Him! Action!!! Cut!! Whatever, the newreboot, from producer James Wan and director Simon McQuoid, is officially underway and we have a full list of kombatants who will be ripping out one another's spines.The video game adaptation will star Joe Taslim () as Sub Zero, Hiroyuki Sanada () as his ninja counterpart Scorpion, Ludi Lin () as Liu Kang, Jessica McNamee () as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson () as Kano, Tadanobu Asano () as the electrifying Raiden, Mehcad Brooks () as Jax, Max Huang () as Kung Lao, Chin Han () as the shapeshifting Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan () in an unspecified role.The film is based on the hit video game fighting franchise known for its bone-breaking, spine-ripping violence that caused a Hell of a lot of controversy in the '90s. With the release of its 11th game earlier this year, the franchise is more popular than ever, at least among the fighting game community. A live-action movie was released in 1995 that became a cult favorite despite being pretty terrible. It was at least fun and captured the feel of the games, but it's still a pretty low bar for the new movie to hurdle.opens March 5th 2021.