9/16/2019
Full 'Mortal Kombat' Cast Revealed As Filming Begins
Finish Him! Action!!! Cut!! Whatever, the new Mortal Kombat reboot, from producer James Wan and director Simon McQuoid, is officially underway and we have a full list of kombatants who will be ripping out one another's spines.
The video game adaptation will star Joe Taslim (The Raid) as Sub Zero, Hiroyuki Sanada (Avengers: Endgame) as his ninja counterpart Scorpion, Ludi Lin (Power Rangers) as Liu Kang, Jessica McNamee (The Meg) as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson (House of Lies) as Kano, Tadanobu Asano (Thor) as the electrifying Raiden, Mehcad Brooks (Supergirl) as Jax, Max Huang (Kingsman: The Secret Service) as Kung Lao, Chin Han (The Dark Knight) as the shapeshifting Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan (Into the Badlands) in an unspecified role.
The film is based on the hit video game fighting franchise known for its bone-breaking, spine-ripping violence that caused a Hell of a lot of controversy in the '90s. With the release of its 11th game earlier this year, the franchise is more popular than ever, at least among the fighting game community. A live-action movie was released in 1995 that became a cult favorite despite being pretty terrible. It was at least fun and captured the feel of the games, but it's still a pretty low bar for the new movie to hurdle.
Mortal Kombat opens March 5th 2021.