Full Cast And Release Date For Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch'

We haven't heard much about Wes Anderson's next film, reportedly titledand described as a "love letter to journalists" set at an American newspaper in 20th-century Paris. That's kinda how it works for Anderson movies, though. An initial blast of casting, usually of actors he's worked with many times, and then a lot of nothing. Well, it's time for things to pick back up again as Fox Searchlight has acquired the movie's distribution, revealing the full cast, synopsis, and 2020 release plans.will star Benicio Del Toro, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Léa Seydoux, Tilda Swinton, Mathieu Amalric, Lyna Khoudri, Stephen Park, Owen Wilson, and Bill Murray. There are plenty of familiar faces for Anderson to work with, along with some interesting first-timers. I'm very curious to see Del Toro under Anderson's idiosyncratic direction.Here's the brand new synopsis, as well:So this sounds like it will be an anthology-style film, which opens up a number of fun possibilities.opens in 2020, and continues the relationship between Anderson and Fox Searchlight which has includedand