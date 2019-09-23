'Frozen 2' Trailer: Elsa and Anna Go On A Quest To Save Their Kingdom







Frozen 2 hits theaters November 22nd with Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, and Santino Fontana returning and Evan Rachel Wood (Queen Iduna) and Sterling K. Brown (Lt. Destin Mattias) joining the cast.

The first trailer forseemed more "epicy" than we were somewhat accustomed to, teasing a grand adventure for Anna And Elsa. After all, the firstfilm consisted mostly in their kingdom of Arendelle as Anna, Kristoff, and Olaf save Elsa from both herself, and from Hans (trying to take over their kingdom). This time in, their adventure takes them beyond their borders to discover the mystery of a magical forest from their childhood stories.Debuting today on Good Morning America, Disney released the trailer forElsa's still weird, but now she has to discover the history of an enchanted forest where "something went wrong," and that "no one can get in or out." The forest will seemingly be tied to how Elsa has her powers. The world seems bigger, more beautiful, and more dangerous.