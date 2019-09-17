Forget Spider-Man, Sony's 'Night Monkey' Trailer Is All You Need

Sony understands you're probably still sore over Spider-Man leaving Marvel. They get it, and feel your pain, which is why they're giving you something special to celebrate the upcoming release ofon Bluray. It's a trailer for the newest and greatest hero to swing into your hearts, Night Monkey!Repackaging all of the action-packed Night Monkey scenes, this trailer is obviously being played up for laughs and in a way pokes fun at the whole Disney/Sony debacle. If fans can't have Spider-Man, they'll always have Night Monkey.hits home release on October 1st, but is available right now on digital.