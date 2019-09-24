First Ominous Clips From M. Night Shyamalan's Apple TV+ Series 'Servant'

Whether you're into adding one more subscription streaming service or not, the programming available for Apple TV+ will make it tough to ignore. One that has been shrouded under a veil of mystery is M. Night Shyamalan's, which isn't a shock given his history of thrillers with a secret twist. And now thanks to a pair of new clips we can confirm the series is as ominous as expected.Starring Toby Kebbell, Lauren Ambrose, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint, the series centers on a couple who allow a nanny into their home to care for their newborn son Jericho, who in the first clip looks as creepy as all babies do. The second clip finds a young woman, presumably the nanny, talking about crickets as a sign of something horrible about to happen. She's probably right.SYNOPSIS:has yet to be given a release date but will be made available to Apple TV+ subscribers after its launch on November 1st.