First Look At Brandon Routh's Return As Superman In 'Crisis On Infinite Earths' Crossover

I've largely ignored the Arrowverse'scrossover. We don't really cover those shows anymore and I personally haven't watched them in at least a year. But am I kinda intrigued to see a whole buncha folks who used to be Superman suit up in the red and blue one more time? Yeah, kinda. And so I have to admit it was pretty cool to see Brandon Routh back as a much older, much greyer version of Superman in this new image.As you can see, Routh's version of Superman has just enough gray behind the temples, which makes sense considering he's playing the hero as he was in the seminal Elseworlds miniseries,, which takes place pretty far into the future.Routh will be pulling double-duty, playing Superman and Ray Palmer aka the Atom. It's his final season on, too, so giving him a little extra screen time? Sounds like a good idea to me. It's interesting because Routh hasn't played Superman in thirteen years, and the reaction to him inwas highly-charged and mostly negative. I found him dull, frankly, but the few times I've seen him as the Atom it's made me think he just wasn't prepared at that time. Too much too soon, I guess.The other Supermen suiting up will be's Tyler Hoechlin, who I guess represents the Arrowverse proper; and's Tom Welling who is returning to the character eight years after that show ended. If only they could engage in some Triple Threat slugfest action with Supergirl as the special guest referee and Lois Lane as the prize.begins in the December 8th episode of