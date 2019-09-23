'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' Trailer: Aaron Paul Is Back As Jesse Pinkman

Aaron Paul had been acting for nearly a decade before he landed the role of Jesse Pinkman in. What was originally pegged to be a character quickly killed off lasted the show's entire 5-season run and every one of its 62 episodes. He won 3 Emmys for his performance and many consider Pinkman one of the most beloved characters of any series in recent history. And now Pinkman is back in the role that made him famous for the spinoff film,, which is hitting Netflix in just a few weeks.Following on the brief teaser we saw before, this full trailer gives us a better look at what's become of the former student and sidekick of drug kingpin Walter White, now that he's escaped from the captivity he was in during the final season.This is a major coup for Netflix asis nearly as popular now as when it went off the air six years ago. That's been helped by series creator Vince Gilligan who has kept that world alive thanks to the equally-acclaimed. Basically, if you're a fan of these characters this movie is a major event.Directed by Gilligan and said to feature more than 10 pastcharacters,hits Netflix on October 11th and will play in select theaters.