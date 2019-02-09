Edgar Wright Shares First Look At Psychological Thriller 'Last Night In Soho'

That is a wrap on main unit photography on my next feature film, 'Last Night in Soho’. Can't wait for you all to see @lastnightinsoho on a big screen near you, September 25th, 2020... pic.twitter.com/JTvSB7SEDB August 30, 2019

A new film by Edgar Wright? Yes, please. And no, it isn'tlike some were hoping for. That'll have to wait a while. However, a new film by Wright that is a psychological thriller, a genre he has yet to tap into? There's so much promise behindthat waiting a full year for its arrival will be torture. But at least we now have the first image to tide us over a while.Wright has wrapped main unit photography on, and to celebrate he's dropped the first photo featuring a terrified Thomas Harcourt McKenzie, the breakout star of last year's. She's joined in the cast by Anya Taylor-Joy, Terence Stamp, Matt Smith, and Diana Rigg, but the bigger hook, at least for me, is cinematographer Chung-hoon Chung. Chung is a close confidante of Park Chan-wook and his work has been seen on, and other films includingand. Yeah, his skills are vast.We still don't know much about the movie, and I hope it stays that way. Wright co-wrote the script withwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns, and it's been previously described as being in the same vein as Nicolas Roeg‘sand Roman Polanski‘sThose are two pretty good movies to draw from.Hopefully we'll get more details soon, without spoiling anything. If we're lucky it'll play at a festival or two before arriving on September 25th 2020.