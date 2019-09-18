Don't Worry, 'The Princess Bride' Isn't Being Remade...Yet

If you ever shouted "Inconceivable!" at a friend, or joked about Inigo Montoya, or answered "As you wish" to a significant other, chances are you're a fan of The Princess Bride. The 1987 Rob Reiner fantasy-comedy is considered perfect ("Just because you're beautiful and perfect, it's made you conceited.") by millions of people, and it's a film that only seems to become more beloved as years go by. That said, greater films than it have been remade or rebooted, and the threat is always there. In fact, Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra says a new pitch for The Princess Bride happens all the time.
“We have so many people coming to us saying, ‘We want to remake this show or that show,’” Vinciquerra told Variety. “Very famous people whose names I won’t use, but they want to redo ‘The Princess Bride.’ Some people want to do animated versions of some of the sitcoms. Not a month goes by when we don’t have an idea coming from some very big name wanting to do things with Norman.”
The Norman he's referring to is Norman Lear, the legendary producer behind some of the all-time great TV sitcoms, but The Princess Bride as well.
These comments by Vinciquerra has led some sites to jump the gun and claim a remake is already in the works, but he says nothing of the sort. USAToday reached out to a source who says The Princess Bride is not in line for a remake.
Yet.
Of course, never say never. That The Princess Bride remains such a popular movie is exactly why others will always want to come in and put their stamp on it. This is a business, and the moment it looks like a good idea for Sony to remake it, bet they'll jump at the chance. Until then, we can take to heart the words of Westley himself, Cary Elwes, who tweeted "There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one."
There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one. https://t.co/5N8Q3P2e5G— Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) September 18, 2019