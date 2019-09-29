Deborah Chow To Direct 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Series From 'Drive' Writer Hossein Amini

One of the knocks against Lucasfilm has been the complete lack of femaledirectors up to this point. While there's still nothing planned for one on the big screen, a benefit to most of their spinoff plans shifting over to Disney+ has been an increase in opportunities. Already there's Bryce Dallas Howard who will be directing an episode of, as will Deborah Chow. They must've really liked what Chow did, because she's going to be sticking around for the upcomingseries, as well.This is a little bit different because as of now it looks like Chow is the only director on theseries, which will see Ewan McGregor return to the role he played in theprequels. Writing the script will be Hossein Amini, who is probably best known for Nicolas Winding Refn's. Chow, Amini, and McGregor will also act as exec-producers on the series, along with Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy.Importantly, it's been confirmed the series takes place eight years after Revenge of the Sith. That would place Kenobi well into his stay on Tatooine watching over a young Luke Skywalker, and about a decade before he would encounter Darth Maul once again in, so don't expect to see Maul even though he was alive and ticking around in the criminal underworld.In a statement, Kathleen Kenney said