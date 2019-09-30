9/30/2019
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Dolemite Is My Name'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free screening of Netflix's Dolemite Is My Name, starring Eddie Murphy as comedian and blaxploitation legend Rudy Ray Moore. The film is directed by Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow).
SYNOPSIS: Stung by a string of showbiz failures, floundering comedian Rudy Ray Moore (Academy Award nominee Eddie Murphy) has an epiphany that turns him into a word-of-mouth sensation: step onstage as someone else. Borrowing from the street mythology of 1970s Los Angeles, Moore assumes the persona of Dolemite, a pimp with a cane and an arsenal of obscene fables. However, his ambitions exceed selling bootleg records deemed too racy for mainstream radio stations to play. Moore convinces a social justice-minded dramatist (Keegan-Michael Key) to write his alter ego a film, incorporating kung fu, car chases, and Lady Reed (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), an ex-backup singer who becomes his unexpected comedic foil. Despite clashing with his pretentious director, D’Urville Martin (Wesley Snipes), and countless production hurdles at their studio in the dilapidated Dunbar Hotel, Moore’s Dolemite becomes a runaway box office smash and a defining movie of the Blaxploitation era.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, October 8th at 7:30pm at Landmark E STreet. If you'd like to attend, complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected and notified by email. Good luck!
