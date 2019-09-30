DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Dolemite Is My Name'

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free screening of Netflix's, starring Eddie Murphy as comedian and blaxploitation legend Rudy Ray Moore. The film is directed by Craig Brewer ().SYNOPSIS:The screening takes place on Tuesday, October 8th at 7:30pm at Landmark E STreet. If you'd like to attend, complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected and notified by email. Good luck!