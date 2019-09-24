DC Readers: Attend Tonight's Screening And Q&A For Steven Soderbergh's 'The Laundromat'

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a very special screening of Steven Soderbergh's The Laundromat, held TONIGHT at the National Archives! The film is written by Scott Z. Burns (Contagion) and stars Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, and Antonio Banderas.
The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Steven Soderbergh, Scott Z. Burns, and author Jake Bernstein.
SYNOPSIS: When her idyllic vacation takes an unthinkable turn, Ellen Martin (Academy Award® winner Meryl Streep) begins investigating a fake insurance policy, only to find herself down a rabbit hole of questionable dealings that can be linked to a Panama City law firm and its vested interest in helping the world’s wealthiest citizens amass even larger fortunes. The charming — and very well-dressed — founding partners, Jürgen Mossack (Academy Award® winner Gary Oldman) and Ramón Fonseca (Golden Globe® nominee Antonio Banderas), are experts in the seductive ways shell companies and offshore accounts help the rich and powerful prosper. They are about to show us that Ellen’s predicament only hints at the tax evasion, bribery and other illicit absurdities that the super wealthy indulge in to support the world’s corrupt financial system.
This very special event is TONIGHT , Tuesday September 24th at 7:30pm at the McGowan Theater at the National Archives. To enter, complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be put on standby, meaning seats are not guaranteed. Empty seats will begin being filled at approximately 7:25pm.
Winners will be notified by email no later than 4pm.
Good luck! The Laundromat will be in select theaters on Friday, September 27 and released on Netflix on Friday, October 18.