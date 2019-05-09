9/05/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Screening Of 'Hustlers'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Hustlers, the high-stakes crime thriller starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Lili Reinhart, and Julia Stiles. The film is based on a true story, written and directed by Lorene Scafaria.
SYNOPSIS: HUSTLERS follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. The film was inspired by the article published by New York Magazine entitled “The Hustlers at Scores” written by Jessica Pressler.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, September 11th at 7:00pm at Regal Majestic. If you'd like to attend, simply go to the STX ticketing site here. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!
Hustlers opens on September 13th.