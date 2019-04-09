9/04/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Screening Of 'The Goldfinch'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free screening of The Goldfinch, John Crowley's anticipated adaptation starring Ansel Elgort, Nicole Kidman, and Jeffrey Wright.
SYNOPSIS: The Goldfinch” is the film adaptation of Donna Tartt’s globally acclaimed bestseller of the same name, which won the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and spent more than 30 weeks on The New York Times Best Sellers list. Theodore “Theo” Decker (Ansel Elgort) was 13 years old when his mother was killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The tragedy changes the course of his life, sending him on a stirring odyssey of grief and guilt, reinvention and redemption, and even love. Through it all, he holds on to one tangible piece of hope from that terrible day...a painting of a tiny bird chained to its perch. The Goldfinch. This film has been rated R for drug use and language.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, September 10th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, go to the Warner Bros. site here and download one Admit-Two pass. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!
The Goldfinch opens on September 13th.