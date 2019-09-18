'Dark Waters' Trailer: Mark Ruffalo Exposes A Vast Environmental Conspiracy

In the recent tradition of hard-hitting investigative dramas such asand, Todd Haynes'is about the exposing of a vast conspiracy. The film, which Focus Features recently gave an awards season slot, is based on a scandal involving the DuPont chemical company and the whistleblower who exposed a secret they hoped would never see the light of day.Focus has reason for optimism. Haynes has proven reliable this time of year, and he has a cast led by Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo, who plays defense Robert Bilott who gives up everything to take on DuPont, and Oscar winner Anne Hathaway.SYNOPSIS:Also starring Tim Robbins, Bill Camp, William Jackson Harper, Mare Winningham, and Bill Pullman,opens November 22nd.