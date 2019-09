Dan Akroyd And Ernie Hudson Confirmed For Jason Reitman's 'Ghostbusters'

The announcement of any newproject brings the inevitable question, "Will the original cast be in it"? Those questions swirled around the 2016 female-led movie, and the same is happening with Jason Reitman's film. While we've heard rumors of Dan Akroyd, Bill Murray, and Ernie Hudson returning, none of them have confirmed it until. Sorry, but it ain't ol' Bill.Appearing on Joe Rogan's show (ugh), Akroyd confirmed that he'll appear in Reitman'smovie, and he won't be alone...Aykroyd said.That younger cast includes McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd, and Carrie Coon. But there's one more original Ghostbuster who will be coming along, and that's Ernie Hudson, who confirmed his presence in a Cameo video in which he dressed up as Winston Zeddmore to wish some guy a happy birthday. Sadly, Bill Murray hasn't signed up to do Cameo yet.So add Akroyd and Hudson to the returning original crew, joined by Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts.hits theaters on July 10th 2020.