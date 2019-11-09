9/11/2019
Chiwetel Ejiofor Goes 'Infinite' With Mark Wahlberg And Dylan O'Brien
The sci-fi thriller Infinite has already seen its share of changes with Mark Wahlberg coming aboard to replace Chris Evans earlier this year. But the film is progressing along nicely with the recent additions of Dylan O'Brien, Sophie Cookson, and now two more castmembers, including Doctor Strange and The Lion King star Chiwetel Ejiofor.
Ejiofor, one of today's most accomplished actors, has joined the cast of Infinite, an adaptation of D. Eric Maikranz’s novel The Reincarnationist Papers, which follows a secret society with total recall of their many past lives. Wahlberg plays a schizophrenic man haunted by visions of two past lives when he happens upon the secretive society known as the Cognomina. Ejiofor will play a member of the Infinite, near-immortals who have learned to combine their skills and experiences into superhuman abilities which they have used to alter the course of history.
Joining Ejiofor in an unknown role is Icelandic actor Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, who can be seen right now in Richard Linklater's Where'd You Go, Bernadette.
Infinite begins filming this month with Paramount planning to release it on August 7th 2020. [Variety/Deadline]