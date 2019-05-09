Brad Pitt Says 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Netflix Miniseries Has Been Discussed By Tarantino

There's so much packed into every Quentin Tarantino movie that you might think he puts everything out there, but as we saw recently with his expanded Netflix miniseries cut of The Hateful Eight, that's simply not true. Not only after the release of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood rumors swirled that he might be planning a similar re-release, and now a very reliable source says it's a fact.
That source is none other than Brad Pitt, who is somebody who oughta know, right? As part of an extensive New York Times piece that writer Kyle Buchanan had to cut, the Hollywood megastar confirmed that Tarantino has discussed a streaming version of the movie done in episodes with additional footage...
Brad Pitt confirmed that Tarantino’s discussed a streaming version of ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD that would expand the film into several episodes and add cut footage. “It’s a pretty arousing idea,” Pitt told me. pic.twitter.com/nS4z6dmgud— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) September 5, 2019
The theatrical version we got clocked in at 2 hours and 40 minutes, but Tarantino's original cut was over 4 hours long. A lot of material seen in promos never made it into the final version, including scenes involving Margot Robbie's Sharon Tate, James Marsden as Burt Reynolds, Damon Herriman as Charles Manson, and Danny Strong as Dean Martin.
It's unclear if Netflix is interested, but it probably depends on what numbers The Hateful Eight brought them. Given their constant need for bigger blockbusters as part of their streaming service, and the unique opportunity working with someone like Tarantino offers, hard to believe they wouldn't want to give it some thought.