9/08/2019
Box Office: 'It Chapter Two' Doesn't Clown Around With $185M Worldwide
1. It Chapter Two (review)- $91M
With only one new release this week there weren't any doubts It Chapter Two would lead the pack. The $91M the adaptation of the second-half of Stephen King's book falls short of the $123M of It just a couple of years ago. Worldwide the numbers are roughly equivalent, with the sequel's $185M just short of the prior film's $189M. The upshot is that means a larger audience globally, although matching the $700M haul of It could be tough. If we're looking for reasons the film underperformed slightly, I think you need look no further than the 3-hour runtime, which is a big reason why reviews were less favorable.
2. Angel Has Fallen- $6M/$53.4M
3. Good Boys- $5.3M/$66.8M
4. The Lion King- $4.1M/$529.1M
5. Overcome- $3.75M/$24.7M
6. Hobbs & Shaw- $3.72M/$164.2M
7. The Peanut Butter Falcon (review)- $2.276M/$12.2M
Catching the top 10 in a headlock after 5 weeks is The Peanut Butter Falcon, which stars Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson, and newcomer Zack Gottsagen. The adventurous drama centers on an intellectually disabled young man who escapes a care facility and runs off to join a wrestling school run by his favorite grappler. It's a charming little film that had quite a bit of buzz on the festival circuit, and scoring a couple of big names in LaBeouf and Johnson (along with Thomas Haden Church, Bruce Dern, and some WWE legends) certainly didn't hurt. The film has been doing well for weeks on strong word of mouth. I say go check it out if in your area.
8. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark- $2.275/$62.1M
9. Ready or Not- $2.22M/$25.6M
10. Dora and the Lost City of Gold- $2.1M/$54.1M