Box Office: 'Angel Has Fallen' Retains the Top Spot. New Releases Don't Crack the Top 10

1. Angel Has Fallen (review)- $11.5M/$40.6M
If you'd have told me a few years back that the third movie in the 'Has Fallen' series would be a back to back number 1 I wouldn't have believed it, but here we are. I'd have to check the numbers but I have to think $11.5 million must be the lowest grossing number 1 of the year. Sadly it does so on a week where NO new films cracked the top 10.
2. Good Boys- $9.9M/$56M
3. The Lion King- $6.7M/$520M
The first of several blockbusters to make a jump back up the countdown this week, it seems the holiday weekend brought in a number of 'Catch-Up' viewers eager to not end the summer without seeing the biggest films still in theaters.
4. The Fast and The Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw- $6.2M/$157M
5. Overcomer- $6.7M/$17.2M
6. Ready or Not (review)- $5.6M/$20M
7. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark- $5M/$56M
Guillermo Del Toro's adaptation of the 90's nightmarish children's books is officially a success this week, doubling it's budget and staying on the top 10
8. Spider-Man: Far From Home- $4.2M/$384M
Jumping a full 150% in sales and web-slinging itself back into the top 10 this week, thanks no doubt to those catch-up film-goers' that we talked about earlier Spider-Man does something only a Marvel movie could do in it's ninth week of release. Something Sony should perhaps give some more thought to.
9. Dora and the Lost City of Gold- $4.4M/$49.5M
10. The Angry Birds Movie 2- $4.1M/$33.9M