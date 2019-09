Box Office: 'Angel Has Fallen' Retains the Top Spot. New Releases Don't Crack the Top 10

1. review )- $11.5M/$40.6MIf you'd have told me a few years back that the third movie in the 'Has Fallen' series would be a back to back number 1 I wouldn't have believed it, but here we are. I'd have to check the numbers but I have to think $11.5 million must be the lowest grossing number 1 of the year. Sadly it does so on a week where NO new films cracked the top 10.2.- $9.9M/$56M3.- $6.7M/$520MThe first of several blockbusters to make a jump back up the countdown this week, it seems the holiday weekend brought in a number of 'Catch-Up' viewers eager to not end the summer without seeing the biggest films still in theaters.4.- $6.2M/$157M5.- $6.7M/$17.2M6. review )- $5.6M/$20M7.- $5M/$56MGuillermo Del Toro's adaptation of the 90's nightmarish children's books is officially a success this week, doubling it's budget and staying on the top 108.- $4.2M/$384MJumping a full 150% in sales and web-slinging itself back into the top 10 this week, thanks no doubt to those catch-up film-goers' that we talked about earlierdoes something only a Marvel movie could do in it's ninth week of release. Something Sony should perhaps give some more thought to.9.- $4.4M/$49.5M10.- $4.1M/$33.9M