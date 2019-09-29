9/29/2019
Box Office: 'Abominable' Scales To #1 With $21M Debut, 'Judy' Opens Strong In Limited Release
1. Abominable (review)- $20.8M
Following How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and The Secret Life of Pets 2, the third animated hit for Universal this year is Abominable. The icy adventure opened with $20.8M, which is, for obvious reasons, less than the previously mentioned established franchises. It's also slightly less than last year's other Yeti movie, Smallfoot, which opened at roughly the same time on its way to $200M worldwide. Abominable centers on an Asian girl in who journeys from her home in Shanghai to Mt. Everest in hopes of returning her Yeti friend home. There hasn't been a major animated family film since Toy Story 4 so I thought we might see a bigger debut weekend as parents flocked to entertain the kiddies. Worldwide the film has earned $31M, a respectable number when weighed against the $75M budget.
2. Downton Abbey- $14.5M/$58.5M
Downton Abbey slid 53% from last week for a $14.5M total and $58M domestic, with $107M the worldwide total. That's really good for the movie adaptation of the smash British series, but the drop has to be expected since this was seen as a major event by its fans who undoubtedly showed up last week.
3. Hustlers- $11.4M/$80.6M
4. It Chapter Two- $10.4M/$193.9M
5. Ad Astra- $10.1M/$35.5M
It's still a little too early to tell what's in store for James Gray and Brad Pitt's sci-fi drama, Ad Astra. The $100M film about an astronaut who ventures into space to find his missing father has $89M worldwide, but expect there to be a sizable bump as we draw nearer to Oscar nominations.
6. Rambo: Last Blood- $8.5M/$33.1M
7. Judy (review)- $3M
Speaking of films that are expected to get a rise this awards season, Renee Zellweger's performance in Judy has her one of the Oscar frontrunners. As Judy Garland in the latter stage of her all-too-brief life, Zellweger is receiving some of the best reviews of her career. The $3M debut is deceptive because it only opened at 461 sites and earned a whopping $6700 per.
8. Good Boys- $2M/$80.3M
Now has over $100M worldwide, by the way. Not sure I would've ever predicted that for the R-rated comedy from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.
9. The Lion King- $1.6M/$540M
10. Angel Has Fallen- $1.5M/$67.1M