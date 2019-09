Blumhouse's 'The Invisible Man' Plot Synopsis Reveals A Timely Twist On The Horror Classic

When Universal decided to shit-can their Dark Universe franchise after just one movie, they did the right thing and wiped the slate clean. No more cinematic universe (as cool of an idea as it might've been), just hand some of those iconic horror characters to Blumhouse, which has a proven track record with the genre.got a new lease on life, one that didn't have Johnny Depp anywhere near it but a cast that includes Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Harriet Dyer, and Storm Reid.Now we're learning that previous rumors of the film's timely plot are true, and that it will deal with an abusive relationship and domestic violence. Here's the synopsis from Comingsoon ...A big part of Blumhouse's success has been tackling real-world societal issues through a genre lens, and it'll be interesting to see if writer/director Leigh Whannell () can make this take ona relevant one. The film opens on February 28th 2020.