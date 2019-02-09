9/02/2019
Blumhouse's 'The Invisible Man' Plot Synopsis Reveals A Timely Twist On The Horror Classic
When Universal decided to shit-can their Dark Universe franchise after just one movie, they did the right thing and wiped the slate clean. No more cinematic universe (as cool of an idea as it might've been), just hand some of those iconic horror characters to Blumhouse, which has a proven track record with the genre. The Invisible Man got a new lease on life, one that didn't have Johnny Depp anywhere near it but a cast that includes Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Harriet Dyer, and Storm Reid.
Now we're learning that previous rumors of the film's timely plot are true, and that it will deal with an abusive relationship and domestic violence. Here's the synopsis from Comingsoon...
“The film centers on Cecilia Kass, a woman trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist. She escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister, their childhood friend and his teenage daughter. But when Cecilia’s abusive ex commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turn lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.”
A big part of Blumhouse's success has been tackling real-world societal issues through a genre lens, and it'll be interesting to see if writer/director Leigh Whannell (Upgrade) can make this take on The Invisible Man a relevant one. The film opens on February 28th 2020.