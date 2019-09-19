9/19/2019
Blumhouse's 'The Craft' Remake Has Founds Its Coven Of Witches
Fairuza Balk, Rachel True, Neve Campbell, Robin Tunney...Skeet Ulrich!!! Yeah, The Craft is one of the more memorable '90s teen films ever, adding a supernatural touch to the whole "mean girls" thing. But there's a whole generation who need their own take on the witchy film, which is where Blumhouse and writer/director Zoe Lister-Jones (Band Aid) have come in. Their upcoming remake is on the way and it has found its four leading witches.
Starring in The Craft remake are Pacific Rim: Uprising's Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon (Blockers), Lovie Simone (Selah & the Spades), and Zoey Luna (Pose). Spaeny's the biggest star of the bunch, but clearly the main draw is going to be nostalgia for the original movie, which was written and directed by Andrew Fleming. He's on board the remake as an exec-producer, too.
The Craft opened in 1996 and centered on four girls who claim to be witches. After dabbling with spells they don't understand, they gain supernatural powers which quickly grow out of control and put their friendship to the test. Expect Lister-Jones to stick to the formula while giving the story a modern kick. Hopefully she'll find a role for herself, as well, and maybe her Band Aid co-star Adam Pally? Or is that just wishful thinking? [Deadline]