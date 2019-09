Blumhouse's 'The Craft' Remake Has Founds Its Coven Of Witches

Fairuza Balk, Rachel True, Neve Campbell, Robin Tunney...Skeet Ulrich!!! Yeah,is one of the more memorable '90s teen films ever, adding a supernatural touch to the whole "mean girls" thing. But there's a whole generation who need their own take on the witchy film, which is where Blumhouse and writer/director Zoe Lister-Jones () have come in. Their upcoming remake is on the way and it has found its four leading witches.Starring inremake are's Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon (), Lovie Simone (), and Zoey Luna (). Spaeny's the biggest star of the bunch, but clearly the main draw is going to be nostalgia for the original movie, which was written and directed by Andrew Fleming. He's on board the remake as an exec-producer, too.opened in 1996 and centered on four girls who claim to be witches. After dabbling with spells they don't understand, they gain supernatural powers which quickly grow out of control and put their friendship to the test. Expect Lister-Jones to stick to the formula while giving the story a modern kick. Hopefully she'll find a role for herself, as well, and maybe herco-star Adam Pally? Or is that just wishful thinking? [ Deadline