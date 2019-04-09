9/04/2019
'Birds Of Prey' Teaser Exclusive To Theaters Ahead Of 'It Chapter Two', But...
Warner Bros. looks to have a huge hit on their hands this weekend with It Chapter Two, and what better time to tease one clown-faced villain than in front of another. Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn is back and badder than before in the new teaser for Birds of Prey, which will be debuting exclusively in theaters ahead of the horror sequel, and won't be made available online at all.
That said, you can find a leak of the teaser pretty easily, like right here. It's a slick piece of work, too, cleverly referencing Pennywise's red balloons which Harley Quinn swats them away with her trademark sledgehammer, saying "I'm so fu**ing over clowns" with an evil grin. It's an interesting statement because...well, she's usually in clown makeup, but also may be a reference to her psychotic on again/off again lover, the Joker.
What follows is an action-packed sequence set to the sound the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' "Heads Will Roll". We see Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Rosie Perez as detective Renee Montoya, and Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary. Ewan McGregor also pops up as villain Black Mask, with the clip ending on a flirtatious wink by Harley Quinn. Yeah, this looks badass, and hopefully the souped-up action by John Wick director Chad Stahelski gels with the approach taken by director Cathy Yan.
Birds of Prey hits theaters on February 7th 2020. [Variety]