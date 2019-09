'Between Two Ferns: The Movie' Trailer: Zach Galifianakis Takes His Talk Show On The Road

Zach Galifianakis' quasi-interview showhas been around for longer than many people may realize, having begun as part of a short-lived sketch comedy show more than a decade ago. Since then, Galifianakis has repeatedly created viral moments by trading barbs with everyone from Tila Tequila to Charlize Theron to President Barack Obama.After dropping the first images just days ago , the first trailer forpromises the show's wicked sense of humor won't be lost on the big screen. Galifianakis co-wrote and stars in the film, playing a totally hyped-up version of himself as he travels the road interviewing confused celebrities in a bid to rebuild his reputation, which Will Ferrell helped tarnish. Of course, numerous "celebrities that you have heard of" will be everywhere as Galifianakis calls on his pals to make cameos. Along with Ferrell, expect to see Awkwafina, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Hamm, Brie Larson, and many more.SYNOPSIS:Directed and co-written by Scott Auckerman,hits Netflix on September 20th.