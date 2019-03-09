9/03/2019
'Between Two Ferns: The Movie' Trailer: Zach Galifianakis Takes His Talk Show On The Road
Zach Galifianakis' quasi-interview show Between Two Ferns has been around for longer than many people may realize, having begun as part of a short-lived sketch comedy show more than a decade ago. Since then, Galifianakis has repeatedly created viral moments by trading barbs with everyone from Tila Tequila to Charlize Theron to President Barack Obama.
After dropping the first images just days ago, the first trailer for Between Two Ferns: The Movie promises the show's wicked sense of humor won't be lost on the big screen. Galifianakis co-wrote and stars in the film, playing a totally hyped-up version of himself as he travels the road interviewing confused celebrities in a bid to rebuild his reputation, which Will Ferrell helped tarnish. Of course, numerous "celebrities that you have heard of" will be everywhere as Galifianakis calls on his pals to make cameos. Along with Ferrell, expect to see Awkwafina, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Hamm, Brie Larson, and many more.
SYNOPSIS: Zach Galifianakis dreamed of becoming a star. But when Will Ferrell discovered his public access TV show “Between Two Ferns” and uploaded it to Funny or Die, Zach became a viral laughing stock. Now Zach and his crew are taking a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews and restore his reputation. Directed by Scott Aukerman, “Between Two Ferns: The Movie” is a laugh-out-loud comedy that gives new insight into the curmudgeonly, beloved outsider Zach Galifianakis has created over the years.
Directed and co-written by Scott Auckerman, Between Two Ferns: The Movie hits Netflix on September 20th.