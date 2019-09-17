9/17/2019
'Battlestar Galactica', 'Saved By The Bell' Reboots Announced For NBCUniversal's Peacock Streaming Service
You get a streaming service, and you get a streaming service, and you...well, you get the picture. And another streaming service. This time it's NBCUniversal who are getting into the mix with Peacock, which will be launch in 2020 with reboots galore.
The biggest show it's got will be a Battlestar Galactica remake from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail. The iconic sci-fi show has been successfully relaunched once before with Ronald D. Moore's fan-favorite version that lasted four seasons, ending in 2009. What makes this latest one different is unclear, but expect the show to involve the last remnants of humanity's war against the robotic extraterrestrials known as the Cylons.
Also coming up for Peacock will be reboots of classic shows Saved by the Bell and Punky Brewster. Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley will be involved in the former, Soleil Moon Frye returning for the latter.
Original programming includes comedy series Rutherford Falls starring Ed Helms, and event series Dr. Death led by Christian Slater, Jamie Dornan, and Alec Baldwin. Esmail will also be exec-producing Angelyne, starring his wife Emmy Rossum, and drama pilot Straight Talk starring Jada Pinkett Smith and directed by Rashida Jones.
For those who may be on the fence about adding yet another subscription service, NBC will hope to win you over with The Office and Parks and Rec, which will be exclusive to Peacock.
Every streaming launch comes with big fantasy/sci-fi series at launch, and Battlestar Galactica is just Peacock's. But will that, and the other announced projects, be enough to make Peacock a major player in the streaming wars? [Deadline]