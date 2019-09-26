9/26/2019
'Arctic Dogs' Trailer: Jeremy Renner Leads This Animated Underdog Story With Star-Studded Voice Cast
At this point, gaining a superstar voice cast for your animated film is easy. It doesn't take Pixar, Dreamworks, or Illumination to round up big names to lend their voices to one. The problem is that with so much animation out there from big studios it's tough for smaller films to gain stand out. Enter the trailer for Arctic Dogs, which has a lot of star power including Jeremy Renner, who provides an original song to the soundtrack.
Renner leads the way voicing Swifty, a snow fox who works in a mailroom but has dreams of becoming a top courier. Dream big, kiddo! Voicing the other characters are Heidi Klum, James Franco, John Cleese, Omar Sy, Michael Madsen, Laurie Holden, Anjelica Huston, and Alec Baldwin.
That's a damned impressive lineup, but it's going to take more to not get lost in the shuffle of a busy fall season. I'm guessing this is the first time most of you have heard of this movie, but now that you have is it something you're interested in, even as a distraction for the kiddos? Arctic Dogs races into theaters on November 1st.
SYNOPSIS: Swifty the Arctic Fox (Jeremy Renner) works in the mailroom of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service but dreams of one day becoming a Top Dog (the Arctic’s star husky courier). To prove himself worthy of the Top Dog role, Swifty secretly commandeers one of the sleds and delivers a mysterious package to a secret location. He stumbles upon a hidden fortress, where he comes face to face with Otto Von Walrus (John Cleese), a blubbery evil genius, who walks around on mechanical legs and commands a loyal army of oddly polite puffin henchmen. Swifty soon discovers Otto Von Walrus’ plan to drill beneath Arctic surface to unleash enough ancient gas to melt the Arctic, in order to reign as the world’s supreme leader. Now, Swifty has to enlist the help of his friends: PB (Alec Baldwin), an introverted polar bear, Lemmy (James Franco), a scatterbrained albatross, Jade Fox (Heidi Klum), a tough as nails mechanic, Leopold (Omar Sy) and Bertha (Heidi Klum), two conspiracy theorist otters and Magda (Anjelica Huston), the curmudgeonly boss. This ragtag group of Arctic misfits has to band together to stop Otto Von Walrus’ sinister plans and save the day.