Apple TV+ Takes Aim At Disney And Netflix With November Launch And Lowest Price









Apple confirmed to Deadline that Apple TV+ will launch on November 1st, and at $4.99 per month will have the lowest pricepoint of any new streaming subscription plan. That package is sweetened if you're a regular Apple consumer as a free year of the service will be made available to those who buy their products.





With so many subscription plans out there, the pricing is going to be very attractive to the budget-conscious. Disney+ arrives just a couple of weeks later at $6.99 monthly, and it's clear Apple is really targeting them with this move. However, Disney+ really has a huge jump on them in terms of content, recognizable brands, and sheer volume. The same goes for Netflix which has years of content at the ready, whereas Apple seems to still be figuring things out in that regard. That said, if people are getting Apple+ for free as a foot in the door, it may not matter.





As far as real competition for the likes of Disney+ and Netflix, many have turned to Apple TV+ as a viable option just based on the sheer amount of star power they had already locked down. While we've seen trailers for star-studded projects such aswith Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell, details on the service itself have remained vague until now.