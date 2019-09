Andra Day To Play Billie Holliday In Lee Daniels' Biopic, Trevante Rhodes And Garrett Hedlund Co-Star

Lee Daniels hasn't made a feature film since 2013's, having been kept busy as creator of Fox's hit series,. But now Daniels is getting back behind the camera and he's taking on a biopic of music legend Billie Holliday. Deadline reports Daniels is set to begin on his next film,, which will be anything but a standard musical biopic. Rather than simply focusing on her career, it will take place during the time when Holliday became a target of the Federal Department of Narcotics, which launched a sting operation led by an agent she had a tumultuous affair with.Here's where things get really interesting, because Daniels has already put together his cast. Taking on the monumental task of playing Holliday is Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Andra Day in her first major screen role. She voiced a character in Pixar'sa couple of years ago, but Daniels is gambling on her to take on a role that will be highly scrutinized. Day's cover of Holliday's "Strange Fruit" is pretty great, though. She'll be joined byandactor Trevante Rhodes,'s Garrett Hedlund, and's Natasha Lyonne.Daniels plans to begin filming next month.