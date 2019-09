Alexander Payne Heads To Netflix For His Next Film, Mads Mikkelsen To Star

If you're an award-winning filmmaker whose movies don't necessarily fit in at the multiplex, Netflix wants your information. The latest such auteur crossing over to the streaming giant is Alexander Payne, whose next film is already being eyed for the 2020 awards season. Deadline reports Netflix will finance and distribute Payne's untitled movie, which will star Mads Mikkelsen, best known for his roles in, and theTV series. The film has been described as "a father/daughter story about a Danish journalist who takes a road-trip with his teenage daughter across the U.S. as he writes a story for a newspaper."Payne is no stranger to road trip movies, having previously directed, the wine-tasting classicand the 2013 dramedy. His most recent movie was 2017's, a sci-fi/comedy many pegged as an Oscar contender but failed to catch on with critics or audiences.This new film will jump ahead of Payne's culinary satire,, which is to star Emma Stone and Ralph Fiennes.The plan is for Payne to begin shooting next month for a fall 2020 release.