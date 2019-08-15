'Zeroville' Trailer: James Franco's Long-Delayed Film Taked Him To 1969 Hollywood

awful

For a few years there, James Franco and Takashi Miike were neck-and-neck in vying for the title of most prolific director. Franco had movies coming out every damn month, it seemed, somehow fitting them in between his busiest period as an actor. Not a lot of them were very good, mind you, in fact, most of them weren't. And some of them just never got released, either because they were too experimentalor the distributor went belly-up. The latter is what happened to, which Franco shot way back in 2014 and is only now getting a release.Looking very much like a movie that was made five years ago,finds Franco as director and star, playing a man obsessed with movies (he has a tattoo of Montgomery Clift and Elizabeth Taylor on his head) who arrives in Hollywood circa 1969, a time of great transition. It's dabbling in the same era as Quentin Tarantino recently did in, but as expected he and Franco have very different visions.SYNOPSIS:Franco is joined by pretty much all of his buddies including Seth Rogen, Dave Franco, Will Ferrell, Danny McBride, Jackie Weaver, Megan Fox, Craig Robinson, Scott Haze, Joey King, and Horatio Sanz.opens September 20th courtesy of myCinema.